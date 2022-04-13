Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,078,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 202,529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

