Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Ichor worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICHR opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $852.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $61.36.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

