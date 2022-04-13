Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,005 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Cummins worth $49,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $192.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.88. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

