Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $15.13 Million in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 326,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,125,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 176,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,269 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter worth $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEARCA EWD opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $49.46.
