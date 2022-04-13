Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $45.03 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,336,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Ovintiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE OVV opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

