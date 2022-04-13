Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $85,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $418.71 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $386.02 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.