Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,239 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

GHL stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $255.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.