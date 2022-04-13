Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Chemed worth $79,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $504.37 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

