Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of NanoString Technologies worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $67,745.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

