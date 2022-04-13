FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $28.95

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $30.00. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 519 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75.
FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
