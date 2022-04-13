FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $28.95

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $30.00. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 519 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.