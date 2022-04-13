FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 11,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 16,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000.

