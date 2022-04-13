Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE:F opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 823.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 39,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 30.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

