Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.33

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.33 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113.33 ($1.48), with a volume of 1037600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.20 ($1.45).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £688.86 million and a PE ratio of 5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 160.62, a current ratio of 160.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,337.70 ($1,743.16).

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

