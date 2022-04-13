Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Up 6%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 14,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 733,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.
About Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forge Global (FRGE)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.