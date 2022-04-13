Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Shares Up 165,000%

Shares of Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR – Get Rating) shot up 165,000% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17.

About Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR)

Fortem Resources, Inc is a diversified natural resource company. It engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Utah in the United States. The company was founded on July 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

