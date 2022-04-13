Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.74.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $330.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $318.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.37.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

