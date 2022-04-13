Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. Veritas Investment Research lowered Fortis to a sell rating and set a C$57.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 target price (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$60.50.

Fortis stock opened at C$64.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.65. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$54.32 and a 52 week high of C$65.13.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,870,402.45. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 over the last three months.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

