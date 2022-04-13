Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $31,650.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,916.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 1,984 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,707.52.
- On Monday, April 4th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67.
- On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.
- On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.
Shares of NYSE FET opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $128.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.27.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FET. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Forum Energy Technologies (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
