Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their prior target price of $44.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

BEN opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 75.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

