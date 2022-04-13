Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $581.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
