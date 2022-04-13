Frax Tops One Day Volume of $63.04 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $63.04 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.61 or 0.07506129 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,021.58 or 0.99371548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041214 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

