Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading 8% Higher

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) shares traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.76. 38,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,446,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

FRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 1,265,025 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,742 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

