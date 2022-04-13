FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. 198,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 165,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FSD Pharma by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FSD Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FSD Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

