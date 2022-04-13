Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FULC. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of FULC opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $666.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock worth $1,137,211. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 433,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after buying an additional 177,205 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

