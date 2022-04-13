Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Down 10.5% Following Insider Selling

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 11,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 490,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Specifically, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FULC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $666.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

