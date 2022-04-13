Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will announce $244.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.20 million to $248.10 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $359.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $594.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $598.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $403.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.84. 2,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $112.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.50.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

