Function X (FX) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $221.24 million and $3.36 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,283.60 or 0.99911907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00059897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001947 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

