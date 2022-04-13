Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 52,402 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 52,402 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $949,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at $290,970.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Tuesday, April 12th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 99,306 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,788,501.06.

On Monday, March 7th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,184,005.92.

On Friday, March 4th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $14,356,698.30.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $885.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 262.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Funko by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.