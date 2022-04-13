Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Insider Selling

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 8,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 499,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Specifically, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 99,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,788,501.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,204.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,613,102 shares of company stock worth $30,832,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Funko alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $862.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.