FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $15.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

