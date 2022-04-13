FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Suzuki Motor Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suzuki Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $123.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.11. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $119.40 and a twelve month high of $199.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

