FY2022 EPS Estimates for PageGroup plc Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PageGroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get PageGroup alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

About PageGroup (Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.