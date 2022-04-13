FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mazda Motor Co. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mazda Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.