FY2023 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.90.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$17.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of -123.62. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

