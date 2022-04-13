Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.73

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 114359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock has a market cap of C$59.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57.
Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)
