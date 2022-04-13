Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Underperform

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.