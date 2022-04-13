Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $10.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.43.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPEY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $6.60.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
