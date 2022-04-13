GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Cap of $13.33 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0730 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $13.33 million and $39,655.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00268729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001238 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001589 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,599,433 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

