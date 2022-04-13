GamerCoin (GHX) Price Tops $0.0627 on Major Exchanges

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. GamerCoin has a market cap of $26.00 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.61 or 0.07506129 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,021.58 or 0.99371548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041214 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 828,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,475,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.