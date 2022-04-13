Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,453.41

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,453.41 ($18.94) and traded as low as GBX 1,296 ($16.89). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.94), with a volume of 65,703 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,446.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Richard Last purchased 1,500 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.28) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($25,918.69).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

