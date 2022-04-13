GATX (GATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GATX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

In related news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,425.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock worth $20,440,804. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

