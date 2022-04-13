GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.40

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.40 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113.11 ($1.47), with a volume of 17796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.60 ($1.47).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.09. The firm has a market cap of £999.39 million and a P/E ratio of 15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 46.14, a current ratio of 46.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.