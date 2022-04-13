GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $33.57

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $36.05. GDS shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 7,079 shares changing hands.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,025,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

