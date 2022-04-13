Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GECFF. HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gecina from €135.00 ($146.74) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina stock opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. Gecina has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $163.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.