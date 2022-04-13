Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 504,487 Shares

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 504,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $681,057.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,604,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,057.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 191,769 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88.
Shares of GMTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 641,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.46. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 387.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
