Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 191,769 Shares

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 191,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $291,488.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 504,487 shares of Gemini Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $681,057.45.

Gemini Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 641,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,907. The company has a market cap of $68.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.46. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51.

Gemini Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 387.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

