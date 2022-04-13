GeoCoin (GEO) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (GEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $529,637.76 and $168.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 102.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00038655 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

