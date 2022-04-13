GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$33.25 and a 52 week high of C$54.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.25.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.8695807 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.93.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

