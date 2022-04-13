Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.79.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$24.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.47. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1823799 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

