Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $50.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,375,000 after purchasing an additional 85,294 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after acquiring an additional 314,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after acquiring an additional 359,379 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 474,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 6,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

